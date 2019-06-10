Pet of the Week

Meet Thor

Thor was picked up running loose, and this handsome boy was never reclaimed by his owner. Thor is now available for adoption. Thor is about 2-3 years old. He is a friendly, outgoing, and energetic boy. If given a chance this boy is so eager to please and the Miami County Animal Shelter believes he would respond very well to basic obedience training. If you are considering opening your heart to this handsome boy, stop in and meet him today.

If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.