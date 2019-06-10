Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution installs new officers

Provided photo

The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently installed the 2019 officers. They are, left to right: Regent, Patty Kaplan; Vice Regent, Samanths Miller (not pictured); Second Vice Regent, Annette Stewart; Chaplain Melissa Simmons; Recording Secretary, Mary Knapke (not pictured); Corresponding Secretary Julie Swank; Treasurer, Tamy Laughman; Assistant Treasurer, Marianne Ober; Registrar Sharon Maingi (not pictured); Historian, Nancy Steinke; and Librarian Norms Shields.

Members voted on new bylaw changes, welcomed two new members and enjoyed a carry-in lunch. The next meeting will be held in September 2019 and details will be forthcoming.