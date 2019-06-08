Area briefs

Special Piqua Commission meeting to be held

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, in commission chambers, located on the second floor of the municipal building at 201 W. Water Street in Piqua.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the utilities impact report.

Covington Council meeting rescheduled

COVINGTON — Covington Council’s regular meeting scheduled for June 17 has been rescheduled to June 24 at 7 p.m. It will be held at the municipal building, located at 1 S. High Street in Covington.

Cemetery walk held

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society’s 2019 cemetery walk, “If Tombstones Could Talk,” took place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City on June 2.

Those taking part were Dr. Chuck Smith portraying his dad; local pharmacist Ross Smith; Susan Furlong and Marilee Lake as bakery/delicatessen owners Letta Barnhart and Hettie Hartley; Michael Chaney as local insurance agent and Purple Heart recipient Richard Long; Denise Hooper as business owner and band and Tipp Players supporter Cora Scholl; and Annette Calicoat as Jeanne Parsons, a nurse and a very active and well known community minded lady.

Calicoat was accompanied by her husband, Jeff Calicoat as Jeanne’s husband, Alvie Parsons.

The Society would like to thank all those who took part. They expressed appreciation all those who took the time to come out and listen to the presentations. They also thanked Nancy Creech and the Township Trustees for the assistance.

Convertibles sought for parade

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum needs convertibles for the Fourth of July parade in Troy.

Linda Shuman, coordinator of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum Fourth of July parade in Troy, needs volunteers who own convertibles.

“Our challenge is getting convertibles lined up for elected officials and veterans. This year, for the main float we are focusing on those who have been awarded the Purple Heart,” she said.

The time commitment of 8-10 a.m. is minimal, according to Shuman, and will be an important way to show support for the military. Drivers will need to arrive at the Hobart Arena in Troy, off of Adams Drive, where they will be directed to their space in the parade. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and drivers will be free to go on to other Fourth of July events by 10 a.m.

Contact Shuman at (937) 339-4338 or lshuman@woh.rr.com if you are willing to commit to this service.

Those who know Purple Heart recipients should also contact Shuman.

PEEP upcoming

TROY — What do squirmy worms and slimy salamanders have in common? They both live under a log.

Sign your 3-5 year old preschooler up for the summer sessions of PEEP at Brukner Nature Center.

Participants must be potty-trained and not starting kindergarten in the fall.

Each week is filled with discoveries as staff share stories, encounter wildlife and explore the outdoors. Spots still remain for the Friday afternoon session from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The fee for this hands-on program is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members per child. Session runs from July 26 to Aug. 30. Class size is limited to 12 children so be sure to sign up early. Payment is due with registration (cash or check only).