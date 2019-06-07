PFD hones skills as boating/swimming season arrives

Piqua firefighters Corbin Peltier and Tony Sutter line up their boat to “rescue” firefighter Doug Stewart at the Great Miami River in Piqua on Thursday. Piqua Fire Department Shift 1 spent the afternoon doing water rescue training on the river.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

