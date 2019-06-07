Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

TRESPASSING: A caller said a male subject keeps coming to her house and causing her problems at 6:50 a.m. on June 3 on South Downing Street. The male left the area, and the caller requested the subject be trespassed. Officer was unable to make contact with the male to trespass him from the residence.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject acting hostile in Unity National Bank on Wayne Street at 11 a.m. on June 4. The business requested the male be trespassed.

Police responded to a call referencing a male and female being at a residence they were evicted from at 12:50 p.m. on June 4 on the 1000 block of West North Street. A male and female subject were located and advised they were trespassed from the property.

Police were dispatched to the area of the bike path and Robert M. Davis Parkway for a suspicious complaint at 6:50 p.m. on June 4. A female advised a male come out of the bushes off the bike path and followed her. Officer found a camp site in the bushes where the male was seen coming from. Officer came back later in the evening, and the male was trespassed from the area.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of possible shots fired in the area of Walmart at 8 a.m. on June 3. The area was checked but nothing of note was located.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to a call referencing a dog running loose at 8:45 a.m. on June 3 on the 500 block of Park Avenue. Dog and owner were located. Owner was cited. Brandon L. Ludwig, 29, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dogs running at large in connection with this incident.

A male subject reported a neighbor’s dog got out of the yard and bit at his dog at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 4 on the 300 block of Third Street. Resident charged with dogs running at large. Deana S. Staten, 44, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor dogs running at large in connection with this incident.

A female subject reported a dog bit her daughter at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 3 on the 400 block of Park Avenue. The female did not want the dog owner’s charged but requested the incident be documented and the shelter be notified.

IDENTITY THEFT: A victim reported someone made changes to her cell phone services on June 3.

UNRULY: An anonymous caller reported two juveniles in the area throwing rocks at passing cars at approximately 11:10 a.m. on June 3 in the area of North and Main streets. The area was checked, and the juveniles were not located. No damage was reported.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of children left unattended in a parked motor vehicle at 1:50 p.m. on June 3.

THEFT: A theft of items was reported at a residence on the 200 block of Second Street. The items went missing sometime between May 28 and June 3.

ACCIDENT: Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a juvenile bicyclist and a car at 4:25 p.m. on June 3 on the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. The bicyclist suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital.

There was a report of a car striking a child pedestrian at 7 p.m. on June 3 in the area of Ash and Broadway streets. The child was transported with a parent to UVMC for a medical check up. No citation was issued due to the child crossing outside of crosswalk.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip traffic crash was reported at 7 p.m. on June 3 near McDonalds on Ash Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim stated her vehicle’s tires were slashed while it was sitting in the parking lot on North Main Street near Lucky’s at 8:20 p.m. on June 3.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male and female fighting at approximately 9 p.m. on June 3 on the 200 block of East Main Street. Units responded, and an intoxicated male was verbal with a neighbor. A male was warned and later arrested for disorderly conduct. The male was incarcerated. Gary D. Fogle, Jr., 23, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

COUNTERFEITING: Comfort Inn on Ash Street turned over a found counterfeit bill at 8:30 a.m. on June 4.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject using a counterfeit bill at the Shell gas station on South Street between 1-2 p.m. on June 4.

THEFT: Electrical services were illegally turned back on by the occupant of the residence at 9:30 a.m. on June 4 on the 1700 block of South Street. Matthew T. Chambers, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.