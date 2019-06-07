U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan visits Rocket Cleaners

Provided photo

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, R-4th District, with Janet Koon, the owner of Rocket Cleaners. Jordan visited Rocket Cleaners, 329 N. Main Street in Piqua, on Thursday. Koon said that she was “really excited” about the visit after getting connected to Jordan through one of Jordan’s staff members.

Provided photo

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, R-4th District, with Tamara Burchiel of Rocket Cleaners. Jordan visited Rocket Cleaners, 329 N. Main Street in Piqua, on Thursday.

Provided photo

