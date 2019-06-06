Miami County Recorder offering free deed copies to tornado victims

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Recorder is offering help to local residents impacted by the May 27 tornadoes by offering free copies of property deeds to victims impacted by those storms.

The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized Miami County Recorder Jessica Lopez to offer free copies of deeds “to homeowners who incurred direct and substantial damage caused by the tornadoes” during the commissioners’ meeting on Thursday. The deeds may be needed to establish proof of ownership that is necessary to obtain financial resources, make insurance claims, or obtain repairs, Lopez said in a press release.

“Working with the Auditor’s Office, we have determined that about 150 to 200 families could be impacted by the tornadoes, whether it be total loss of their homes or substantial damages,” Lopez said on Thursday. The impacted areas include Potsdam, Laura, Ludlow Falls, and West Milton.

The commissioners thanked Lopez for offering this for the tornado victims.

“Miami County supports them,” Lopez said about the tornado victims.

Deeds may be obtained in person by visiting the Miami County Recorder’s Office at 201 W. Main Street in Troy. Office hours at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Deeds may also be obtained by emailing recorder@miamicountyohio.gov or by calling (937) 440-6040.

In other business, the commissioners held a public hearing in regard to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Community Development Allocation, Neighborhood Revitalization, and Critical Infrastructure funding applications.

This year, the county is eligible for $196,000 CDBG allocation funds for program year 2019. The county is also eligible for one Critical Infrastructure grant up to $500,000 and two Neighborhood Revitalization grants up to $750,000 each.

Under the county’s CDBG allocation, the village of Bradford applied for $52,500 for sewer facilities improvements, the village of Casstown applied for $75,000 for street reconstruction on south Main Street, and the village of Fletcher applied for $50,000 for street reconstruction on Walnut Street.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners opened bids for the county’s 2019 asphalt resurfacing program, for which they received two bids. The low bidder was John R. Jurgensen Company of Springfield, whose base bid for the project was $1,779,264. The other bidder, Barrett Paving Materials, Inc., of Middletown, submitted a base bid of $1,968,059 for the project. The commissioners have not yet awarded this project.

The commissioners also awarded a bid for the Range Line Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project to Bridge Specialists, Inc. of Youngstown for the amount of approximately $156,728.

The commissioners authorized marketing services for the Miami County Solid Waste District with Artistic Inspirations, LLL of Tipp City at a cost not to exceed $49,000. This is the same company and cost as last year.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

