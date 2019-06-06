Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject inside CVS on College Street talking to himself at 10:35 a.m. on May 31. The male subject was located in the business and pulled out a long knife from his underwear. He was arrested and incarcerated for having a concealed weapon. Gregory A. Harriger, 41, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana in connection with this incident.

A caller observed a male passed out in a yard at 1:30 a.m. on June 1 in the area of Walker and North streets. Officers made contact with the intoxicated subject. The male was given a ride home and told to stay in for the rest of the night.

THEFT: A resident reported that a video game system went missing from his apartment at 12:45 p.m. on May 31 at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

Theft of money from a bank account was reported on May 31 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Brandon M. Hypes, 19, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

A male was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart and incarcerated at approximately 10 p.m. on June 2. James R. Myers, 18, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Officers responded on the report of a male subject not breathing at 4 p.m. on May 31 in the area of Greene and Wayne streets. Upon arrival, the subject was found to be breathing. Subject admitted to overdosing and was transported to UVMC.

There was a report of a possible overdose at 5:30 p.m. on May 31 at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Ash Street. A male was transported to UVMC by squad.

Officer dispatched to the report of a possible drug overdose at approximately 11 p.m. on May 31 on South Wayne Street. A male was transported to UVMC by Piqua medics.

ACCIDENT: Officer dispatched to the report of an accident with no injuries at 5:40 p.m. on May 31 on the overpass on Ash Street. Officer was unable to determine the at-fault driver.

A driver was cited from a traffic crash at 1:50 p.m. on June 1 in the area of Riverside Drive and North Main Street.

There was a traffic accident with no injuries reported at 4 p.m. on June 1 in the area of Washington Avenue and West Greene Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle on the 1100 block of Young Street was damaged overnight between May 31-June 1.

WARRANT: There was a report of a subject with an active warrant at 4:30 a.m. on June 1 on the 200 block of East Greene Street. The subject was observed walking on the sidewalk near the residence and was taken into custody. The subject was handed over to the jurisdiction where the original warrant was issued. Erwin F. Boyd, 46 of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a three-year-old child chasing a puppy and the child almost got hit by a vehicle at 9:45 a.m. on June 1. The location was redacted. The juvenile and her mother were located and spoken with. Mother was warned for the violation due to no prior violations.

TRAFFIC STOP: An adult female was stopped for speeding at 2:30 a.m. on June 2 in the area of Main and Yale streets. The female was arrested for OVI. She was released to a sober friend. Mallory E. Thokey, 29, of Dayton was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: Dispatch advised two females were fighting in a parking lot and one of the females left in a vehicle at 8:45 p.m. on June 2 on the 600 block of North Main Street. The female that left in a vehicle was pulled over, and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. The female was charged accordingly. Cynthia L. Creech, 55, of New Carlisle was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.