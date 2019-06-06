Free swim lesson opportunities at YMCA

MIAMI COUNTY — Free water safety programs will be offered in the month of June at the Miami County YMCA branches. Splash week at the Piqua branch will be the week of June 17-21. There is a 9 a.m. or a 10 a.m. start time option for registrants to choose from for Splash week.

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson event will be held at the Robinson branch on June 20 at 10 a.m and is in partnership with the World Waterpark Association to alert the public to the benefits of swim lesson programs to prevent drownings especially during the summer months.

“We’re excited to be offering this free swim lesson opportunities to our communities,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “Drowning is preventable and swim lessons are a key part of that. We hope all that attend these events at the very least gain some new information and tools to use to stay safe this summer.”

Pre-registration is required and the Y in person or through their website at www.miamicountyymca.net. The events are for children ages 6-12. The programs include information on water/sun safety, submersion and breathing in the water, and basic locomotion/freestyle stroke components. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 937-440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net or Donn Shade at 773-9622 or d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

“While we hope that it will prompt new families to enroll their children in swim lessons at the Y and see what other great youth programs we have to offer, we just want to promote water safety,” said Donn Shade, aquatic director for the Piqua Branch. “Swim lessons save lives no matter what organization a family takes those lessons through.”

To learn more about the World’s Largest Swim Lesson event, visit http://www.wlsl.org or to learn more about the Miami County YMCA, visit www.miamicountyymca.net.