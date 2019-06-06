Edison State hosting golf scramble

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation and Edison State Community College are teaming up to host the inaugural Drive for Scholarships golf scramble on Friday, July 26. The scramble will be held at the Piqua Country Club, located at 9812 N. Country Club Road in Piqua.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain a higher education.

Event check-in begins at 10:45 a.m. and a lunch buffet sponsored by Unity National Bank will be available starting at 11 a.m. The shotgun start for 18-holes will be at noon, with dinner and awards ceremony wrapping up the event from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Individual golfer fees are $150 per person or $500 for a four-person team and includes a lunch buffet, greens fees, cart fees, a steak dinner and a chance to win prizes.

Prizes include place prizes, a long drive prize, a closest to pin prize, door prizes and more.

Participants’ family members are invited to spend time by the pool with food and beverages available for purchase.

Tee/green sponsors include Favorite Insurance Agency and Hamler-Gingrich Insurance Agency. Additional corporate, individual and team sponsorship opportunities are available.

To register an individual, a team, or to become an event sponsor, visit www.edisonohio.edu/register.

For more information, contact Rick Hanes, vice president for Business and Community Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation at (937) 778-7806.