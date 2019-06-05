Developer announces name, plans for bank project

TROY — A historical downtown building has announced its new name and plans.

The First Troy National Bank, formerly known as U.S, Bank, located at 8 S. Market St., in downtown Troy, will be Troy’s latest event venue.

Owner Wade Westfall of Four Sons Development has been renovating the building as a venue space.

“The space will be known as Lock Box 290,” Westfall said, preserving the rich history of Troy and bringing a few stories together. Hayner Distillery was well known for its products being mail-ordered using Post Office Box 290.

The renovation will consist of a wrap around mezzanine, ADA accessible restrooms on the main floor, a catering kitchen, restoration of the original wood ceiling, the original men’s and women’s restrooms in the basement, along with a lounge area incorporating the safety deposit vault.

A multi-year lease has been signed with Olivia Ashley LLC, two local photographers with a long history in the wedding market.

As of May 31, Olivia Ashley LLC began booking dates for weddings, receptions, corporate and non-profit functions, conferences and training space for the spring of 2020.

“We are excited to be a part of this beautiful building and filling a much needed opportunity for our community,” said Ashely Dunlavy of Olivia Ashely LLC.

Renovation of the historic Art Deco building began earlier this year with the removal of the dropped ceiling and exposing the original wood ceiling. Restoration of the front of the building, to highlight the art deco sculptures honoring the labor progress, will begin this week.

“The building has a rich history in developing our community,” Westfall said.

The building was Troy’s first and only commercial bank in the early 1900’s supported Troy’s original businesses such as Allen & Wheeler Company, Troy Wagon Works, Hayner Distillery, Pioneer Pole & Shaft Company, Nick Braun’s Butcher shop, Hobart Brothers, Hobart Manufacturing Company, Montross Lumber, Troy Sunshade Company, to name a few.

“With the history of Hayner and all of the safety deposit boxes (over 3,269) it’s the perfect name for such a perfect building,” said Olivia Peltier of Olivia and Ashely LLC.

Occupancy will be 300, lending itself as one of the larger venue spaces in the Miami Valley, according to Westfall.

In conjunction with Westfall’s history of other downtown projects, his goal is to bring the community along in the process.

“Keep an eye out and an ear open. There may be an opportunity or two for the residents of Troy to participate in the excitement of saving this building,” Westfall said.

An artist rendering depicts what the inside of Lock Box 290, the former U.S. Bank in downtown Troy, will look like once renovations are complete. The event venue plans to open in spring 2020. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_rendering1_5_cmyk.jpg An artist rendering depicts what the inside of Lock Box 290, the former U.S. Bank in downtown Troy, will look like once renovations are complete. The event venue plans to open in spring 2020.

