Darryl a. Lambroff, age 77, of Piqua, passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at 8:06 a.m. at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy. He was born June 30, 1941 in Lorain, OH to the late Maurice A. and Elizabeth (Chokreff) Lambroff. He married Susan (Galligan) Lambroff June 12, 1975 in Tipp City, OH. She preceded him in death July 20, 2016.

He is survived by three children: Alex Lambroff, Piqua, OH, Daren Lambroff, Boston, MA, Lisa Lambroff, Piqua, OH; two sisters: Lora Aleo, AZ, Helen Gatterdam, CA; five grandchildren: Trinity Messer, Tristyn Lambroff, Hunter Lambroff, Mia Lambroff and Bryan Lambroff.

Darryl was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. He owned and was Superintendent for Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH from 1968 to 2006. Darryl proudly served his country as a captain in the United States Air Force from November 7, 1963 to November 7, 1967.

A graveside service will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Miami Memorial Park, Covington with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Full military honors will be presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Arrangements are entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.