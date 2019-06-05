Buzz Ford Show to perform at series

TROY — The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy kicks off at 7:30 p.m. June 14 with a performance by The Buzz Ford Show featuring The American Kings.

The Buzz Ford Show is a musical variety show delivered from the golden age of rock n roll. The show features all the big hits of the 1950s and 1960s by America’s only atomic powered band — the American Kings. The band will take the audience through the first 10 years of rock ‘n roll performing songs from Elvis, the Beatles, and all the big hitters that came in between.

“We are very excited to bring The Buzz Ford Show featuring The American Kings to downtown Troy,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “Their performance is in conjunction with the opening celebration of the Sculptures on the Square exhibit, and I know they will bring the perfect amount of energy for the evening.”

The Buzz Ford Show offers an authentic throwback complete with music and crowd interaction. The performance will be held on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy. Admission to this event is free.

More information on The Buzz Ford Show and The American Kings can be found www.theamericankings.com.