Annual African-American Wellness Walk set

DAYTON — The c0mmunity is welcome to attend the upcoming 19th annual African-American Wellness Walk sponsored by Premier Health and Mahogany’s Child. The free event will feature fun for the whole family: a non-competitive 5K-length fitness walk, health screenings, activities for kids, fitness demonstrations, giveaways and more.

The event is set for Saturday, June 8, at the University of Dayton River Campus — Daniel J. Curran Place, 1700 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. The new location this year allows for a larger Wellness Village and easier parking for participants.

The event also will serve as a drop-off site for supplies to aid individuals affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes that struck many Miami Valley communities. The following supplies are appreciated:

• Toiletries/hygiene products (all types)

• Toilet paper

• Diapers

• Formula

• Batteries (sizes needed include AA, AAA, C and D)

• Flash lights

• Nonperishable snacks

On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the Wellness Village opening at 8 a.m. There will be a brief recognition program at 8:45 a.m., followed by a jump rope demonstration, and warm-up. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to attract nearly 1,000 participants.

“The African-American Wellness Walk brings together the Dayton, Trotwood and surrounding communities to raise awareness of the disparities in health risk factors and complications associated with chronic disease in the African-American community, and to empower individuals to improve their health,” said Barbara Johnson, chief human resources officer at Premier Health and the walk’s executive sponsor. “The event always has a great team spirit, and it felt natural to enhance this year’s walk with a call for items to benefit those affected by the recent tornado outbreak. It’s been gratifying to see how the community has come together to support each other through this trying time.”

All African-American Wellness Walk activities, including health screenings, are free and open to the public. Walk participants are required to fill out a registration form. Online registration is available at aawwdayton.org. Registration can also be completed by calling the Mahogany Child’s office at (937) 296-4006.

Research shows that more than 30 percent of black men and women are physically inactive. Research also shows that obesity and physical inactivity increase the risks for many of the diseases that especially affect the African-American community, such as heart disease, cancer and stroke. The African-American Wellness Walk aims to encourage physical activity and educate the community about lifestyle changes that positively affect wellness.

For more information, visit aawwdayton.org or call the Mahogany’s Child office at (937) 296-4006.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/tornado2019_1x2rev.pdf