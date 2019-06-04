Council swears in new deputy police chief

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City Council discussed plans for economic development and recognized several of the city’s first responders.

Council President Katelyn Berbach swore in the city’s new deputy police chief, Greg Adkins, and new sergeant, Adam Grubb. Adkins joined the department in 2000 and served as a sergeant for the last eight years.

Police Chief Eric Burris proposed restructuring the department to add a deputy chief position last year in order to create opportunities for advancement within the department and take over some administrative duties from the sergeants, allowing them to spend more time working with officers.

Council also honored several retiring firefighters for their years of service, including Steven Stocker, 47 years; Gary Jackson, 40 years; and John Borchers, 29 years. Emergency Services Chief Cameron Haller presented them with plaques recognizing their service.

Borchers thanked the city for allowing him to serve and his fellow firefighters.

“They are truly friends I can count on in any situation,” Borchers said.

During their study session, council heard from Nate Green, director of Economic Development for the Montrose Group, a consulting firm that submitted a quote to assist the city in creating a new economic development plan.

According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, the city put out a request for quotations and received several, including the lowest quote, a $50,000 proposal from the Montrose Group. A contract with the group would require council approval.

Green outlined his company’s approach to economic development planning. Green said the firm starts by researching the community, including analyses of the city’s demographics, workforce, industries and macroeconomics. The firm would also meet with elected and appointed officials and business and community leaders, and survey residents.

Montrose would then recommend types of industries for the city to focus on attracting and retaining, as well as recommendations for potential development sites and ideas for workforce development. Montrose would also recommend an economic development organizational model.

In other business, council approved the public improvements for the first sections of the Cedar Grove and Fieldstone Place developments.