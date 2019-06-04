Troy fire chief addresses EMS protocol

TROY — At Monday’s Troy City Council meeting, President Marty Baker asked questions regarding the transport of patients by city medics as the Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital plans to open on June 18.

Director of Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the Troy Fire Department follows regional protocol to transport a patient to the nearest healthcare facility.

Baker also asked if the hospital’s helipad, which is street level, would impact drivers with possible “rubbernecking” issues and traffic safety.

“We are not aware of any additional needs related to the helipad, as that is all regulated by the FAA through Kettering Health Network. We are checking further with KHN security personnel,” Titterington said.

Baker said the questions came from local residents regarding the new hospital’s impact on resident services.

In a press release from the city, Troy City Fire Department Matt Simmons addressed Baker’s questions regarding its medical transportation protocol.

“The Troy Fire Department transports all of our patients to hospitals based upon the guidelines set forth by the Greater Miami Valley EMS Council. These guidelines are our operating protocols and are administered under the direction of our medical director,” Simmons said. “Under these protocols, the Troy Fire Department transports all of our patients to the closest and most appropriate hospital, which will normally be Troy Hospital on West Main Street.

Simmons said the fire department will take into consideration the preference of the patient and pre-existing conditions or ongoing treatment unless any of the following conditions are present:

• It is medically necessary to transport the patient to the closest hospital for stabilization.

• It is unsafe to transport the patient to the preferred/recommended facility due to adverse weather or ground conditions or excessive transport time.

• Transporting the patient to the preferred/recommended facility would cause a critical shortage of local EMS resources.

“In certain situations, including special pediatric emergencies, special cardiac or stroke emergencies and trauma emergencies, our crews would transport to the appropriate facilities specified in our protocols,” Simmons said.

If there are any questions, contact the Troy Fire Department at (937) 339-0495 or visit the city’s website http://troyohio.gov.

Simmons shares how it will impact EMS services

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.