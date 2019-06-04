Bike Piqua visits Piqua Community Farmers Market

The 11th season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market kicked off last week and will continue each week through Sept. 19.

This week (Thursday, June 6) Bike Piqua will be at the market to conduct ABC checks on your bicycle. The ABC (Air, Brakes and Chain) check is a great way to make sure your bicycle is in good running order for the summer biking season. The Piqua Community Farmers Market is held on High Street in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The Piqua Community Farmers Market is a project of Mainstreet Piqua and is sponsored by Unity National Bank, Going Postal, Eagle Printing & Graphics, Hartzell Industries, Premier Health (Upper Valley Medical Centers), Mutual Federal Savings Bank and Garbry Ridge Assisted Living/Piqua Manor.

The Piqua Community Farmers Market is a producer-only market – meaning that all the products brought to the market are required to be home-grown, home-baked or home-made. A number of the popular vendors from the previous seasons will be returning to the Piqua market and there are a number of new vendors signed up to participate.

A wide variety of items are available at the Piqua Farmers Market including most in-season produce and fruits and numerous baked goods likes pies, cookies, cinnamon rolls and various breads. There are also a large selection of hand-made artisan items including quilted and knitted items, purses, signs, hand-made wood items and body products including soaps, lip balm and body scrubs. Visitors will also find a selection of home-made jams and jellies and other cottage food items.

During the season the market will be hosting numerous special events including a Berry Pie Contest on June 13 and several other contests throughout the season. A full listing of special events can be found on the Piqua Farmers Market website. A complete listing of all vendors participating in the Piqua Farmers Market can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com For More information contact Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.