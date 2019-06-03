‘Squatters’ face drug charges following incident

TROY — Seven people have been arrested in connection with an apparent overdose and “squatting” at a residence in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Troy on Monday.

According to Capt. Joe Long, a reporting party called 9-1-1 after witnessing a male subject passed out in the yard in front of 529 and 529 1/2 Pennsylvania Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Monday.

The home was supposed to be unoccupied, according to Long. Troy Police have responded to the residence 27 times since Jan. 1.

The following subjects were arrested at the scene: Tabitha York, 32, of Troy; Christina Meyers, age and hometown unavailable; Tony Cantrell, age and hometown unavailable; Shawn Price, 32, of Sidney; Justin Montanez, 33, of Piqua; Travis Wilt, 33, of Troy; and David Brumfield, 45, of Troy.

Brumfield was located in the attic of the home hiding under insulation by authorities.

Charges are still being filed. Multiple charges of burglary, possession of heroin and drug abuse are pending by Troy Police Department.

Troy Police Capt. Jeff Kunkleman pats down Travis Wilt, 33, of Troy, as Sgt. Matt Collett keeps an eye on Christina Meyers, age and address unknown, outside a home in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday afternoon. The subjects were two of seven arrested following a reported overdose at the home. Sgt. Matt Collett follows Christina Meyers away from the scene at 529 Pennsylvania Avenue. Detective Matt Mosier takes Tabitha York into custody in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.