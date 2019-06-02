May, the fastest month of the year, is already behind us for the year 2019. It is hard to believe we are into the full swing of summer! But here in Rowdytown, we don’t take time off from activities just because it’s summer. There is a full calendar of events upcoming, so please read on to learn more.

The Covington Christian Church is just starting its fifth annual “Food for Children” program. This is a summer lunch program designed for children 2-18 years of age, and children under the age of four must be accompanied by an adult. Each week, the child will receive a free meal at the Covington Park, along with fun faith-based activities. All children in need will also receive a bag of grocery items to take home for the rest of the week. Only children who attend the program can receive a grocery bag for that week. This program is able to serve only the Covington Exempted Village school district. Therefore, one must bring proof of address (utility bill, etc.) in order to register. Pre-registration is preferred, but there will also be on-site registration available. The first week was yesterday, June 3, but runs each Monday of the summer through August 15. Lunch each week will be served from 11:30 Aa.m. to 1 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. This outreach of the Covington Christian Church could not be done without the generous funding of the Covington Community Chest, the Church, and the generosity of many area residents.

The next Covington Community Blood Drive is next Monday, June 10. The extended donation times are 1-7 p.m. and as usual, the blood drive will be held at the Covington Eagles Hall. Enter off of Debra Street. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. The T-shirt gifts this summer highlight the value of blood donations to fighting cancer. Collect all three limited-edition shirts throughout the summer when you sign up to donate blood, and be automatically registered to win a Yeti Adventure Pack. Summer is a busy time for many folks, so blood donations can be pushed to the back burner. So if you’re able, please come donate next Monday, June 10.

The Covington Bucc Boosters’ annual Golf Scramble fundraiser is set for Saturday, June 22 at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. If you have not yet registered your foursome, there is still time to be included. There are also several sponsorship opportunities still available. The entry and sponsorship form can be found on the Bucc Boosters Facebook page.

On the day of the scramble, registration will open at 7:30 a.m., with the shotgun start at 8 a.m. After 18 holes of golf, lunch and the awards ceremony will take place at Echo Hills. The fee is $60 per golfer, and includes greens fee, cart, prize raffle entry, and dinner. Contact Bob Supinger at (513) 266-2029 or Glen Hollopeter at 216-2255 for more information. Or visit the Covington Bucc Boosters on their aforementioned Facebook page.

And once again it is time for the Covington Christian Church’s salad luncheons for 2019. Come enjoy their large assortments of homemade salads, desserts, and finger sandwiches between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the first salad luncheon on Friday, June 21. Although from personal experience, don’t come too late, because there may not be any salads left. The donation for lunch is only $6, and that includes the church specialty, “Hot Chicken Salad.” It is delicious. And if you don’t have time to sit and enjoy your lunch and fellowship in the air conditioned basement, carry-out meals are also available. It will taste almost as good back at your desk at work. This is the first of several Covington Christian Church luncheons this summer and fall. They will be held the third Friday of each month through October. Everyone is welcome!

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

