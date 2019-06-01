Piqua Fire Captain Paul Brown named assistant fire chief

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department announced that Captain Paul Brown has been promoted to fill the position of assistant chief.

Brown began his fire career in Piqua in March of 2006. He was formally a member of the United States Marine Corp. and was employed with the city of Defiance Fire Department from 2001 to 2006 prior to taking a position with the Piqua Fire Department.

“Paul is very involved in the Fire Department and the Piqua Community. I am very confident that Paul will work to ensure the personal growth and development of each and every Firefighter under his charge,” Piqua Fire Chief Brent Pohlschneider said. “I am also confident that Paul will show that he truly cares for the firefighters and community that the Piqua Fire Department protects as a whole.”

The process of choosing a new assistant fire chief is governed by rules and regulations established by the Civil Service Commission and is administered by the human resources director in coordination with an outside, impartial consultation firm. The city of Piqua’s established process includes consideration of internal candidates only, using a multistep process, including a written test and assessment center.

In preparation for content development a Subject Matter Expert Panel (SME) was identified which consisted of City Manager Gary Huff, Fire Chief Brent Pohlschneider, and Human Resources Director Catherine Bogan. Based on in SME input, the consultation firm developed three assessment exercises to assess performance dimensions.

Assistant Fire Chief Paul Brown stated, “I am grateful for my promotion to assistant chief. I look forward to being a part of the future of the department. I am pleased and excited to continue to grow under the department’s leadership, as well as continuing my service to the city of Piqua and our outstanding community.”

An oath of office for new Assistant Fire Chief Paul Brown and new Fire Captain Dustin Lacy will be held at the beginning of the June 4 Piqua City Commission meeting.

