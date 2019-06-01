Meeting to include two oaths of office

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department will be holding two oaths of office during the upcoming Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Paul H. Brown and Fire Captain Dustin A. Lacy will be taking oaths of office for those positions with the Piqua Fire Department.

Brown, who was previously a fire captain with the department, began his fire career in Piqua in March 2006. He was formerly a member of the United States Marine Corp. and was employed with the city of Defiance Fire Department from 2001-2006 prior to taking a position with the Piqua Fire Department.

In other business, the commission will be considering a resolution approving the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Community Development Allocation program and the Neighborhood Revitalization program applications for program year 2019. This will then authorize the city manager to submit the applications to the Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Development. The city’s allocation for the program year 2019 cycle is $150,000, and the city will also be applying for $750,000 for the Neighborhood Revitalization program.

The commission will then consider two purchases for the Piqua Police Department as part of their ongoing fleet replacement plan. The commission will vote on authorizing a purchase order to the KE Rose Company for the purchase and installation of specialized equipment for three police vehicles. This purchase is not to exceed $32,050.

Following that, the commission will vote on authorizing a purchase order to Lebanon Ford for the purchase of three Ford police interceptor utility vehicles. The cost is not to exceed $96,363.

Also during their meeting, the commission will hold the third reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 51 of the Piqua Municipal Code in regard to sewers. The Piqua Wastewater Department completed an Ohio EPA Pretreatment Program Audit, which indicated that changes and additions to the language in this section were necessary for the municipal code to be consistent with the Ohio Administrative Code.

The commission will also establish the time and place for a public hearing on the proposed city tax budget for Miami county for the calendar year 2020 and draft appropriation ordinance. It will be held on July 2 at 6 p.m. in commission chambers.

This upcoming meeting will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in commission chambers, which are on the second floor of the municipal building located at 201 W. Water St.

Asst. fire chief, captain to take oaths of office

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.