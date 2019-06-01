Con-grad-ulations!

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

The Piqua High School Class of 2019 goes out with a bang as a fireworks display fills the sky over Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. The display was set to accompanythe Piqua Show Choir, The Company, as they performed Firework during the commencement ceremony.

Mike Ullery \ Miami Valley Today

Graduation caps fill the air as the Piqua High School Class of 2019 officially become high school graduates.

Jim O’Donnell for Miami Valley Today

Bradford seniors Michelle Bixler, Dakota Glick, Andrew Meyer, and Larkin Painter lead their class in the Turning of the Tassels at Bradford High School on Sunday.

Jim O’Donnell for Miami Valley Today

Mr. L. Tarlton Thomas, III, a 1989 Covington High School graduate, dleivers the commencement address to the Covington Class of 2019 at Hobart Arena last weekend.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

Members of the Troy High School Senior Choir lead the class in the singing of the school alma mater during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

Troy High School graduating seniors Katie Castaneda (left) and Katie Robinson march during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

Troy High School principal David Dilbone addressses the senior class during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

The Troy High School Class of 2019 sings the school’s alma mater.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The Piqua High School Class of 2019 goes out with a bang as a fireworks display fills the sky over Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. The display was set to accompanythe Piqua Show Choir, The Company, as they performed Firework during the commencement ceremony. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_052419mju_phs_graduation1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The Piqua High School Class of 2019 goes out with a bang as a fireworks display fills the sky over Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. The display was set to accompanythe Piqua Show Choir, The Company, as they performed Firework during the commencement ceremony. Mike Ullery \ Miami Valley Today Graduation caps fill the air as the Piqua High School Class of 2019 officially become high school graduates. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_052419mju_phs_graduation2.jpg Mike Ullery \ Miami Valley Today Graduation caps fill the air as the Piqua High School Class of 2019 officially become high school graduates. Jim O’Donnell for Miami Valley Today Bradford seniors Michelle Bixler, Dakota Glick, Andrew Meyer, and Larkin Painter lead their class in the Turning of the Tassels at Bradford High School on Sunday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_052519jo_bradford_grad1.jpg Jim O’Donnell for Miami Valley Today Bradford seniors Michelle Bixler, Dakota Glick, Andrew Meyer, and Larkin Painter lead their class in the Turning of the Tassels at Bradford High School on Sunday. Jim O’Donnell for Miami Valley Today Mr. L. Tarlton Thomas, III, a 1989 Covington High School graduate, dleivers the commencement address to the Covington Class of 2019 at Hobart Arena last weekend. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_052519jo_cov_grad1.jpg Jim O’Donnell for Miami Valley Today Mr. L. Tarlton Thomas, III, a 1989 Covington High School graduate, dleivers the commencement address to the Covington Class of 2019 at Hobart Arena last weekend. Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Members of the Troy High School Senior Choir lead the class in the singing of the school alma mater during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_members-of-senior-chorus-lead-class-in-alma-mater.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Members of the Troy High School Senior Choir lead the class in the singing of the school alma mater during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena. Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Troy High School graduating seniors Katie Castaneda (left) and Katie Robinson march during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_katherine-castaneda-and-katie-robinson-march-in.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Troy High School graduating seniors Katie Castaneda (left) and Katie Robinson march during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena. Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Troy High School principal David Dilbone addressses the senior class during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_principal-dave-dilbone-address-class-of-2019.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Troy High School principal David Dilbone addressses the senior class during commencement ceremonies last weekend at Hobart Arena. Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today The Troy High School Class of 2019 sings the school’s alma mater. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_Class-of-2019-sings-ama-mater.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today The Troy High School Class of 2019 sings the school’s alma mater.