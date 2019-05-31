Piqua man accused of sexual assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned on gross sexual imposition this week in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor.

Charles A. Wilkinson, Jr., 74, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony gross sexual imposition and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition and arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court.

The Piqua Police Department charged Wilkinson with fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition in connection with an incident on May 7 at a residence on Gray Street in Piqua. The incident was reported on May 26. Wilkinson allegedly molested the victim while she was sleeping, and when she woke up, she pushed him off of her, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. The victim was known to Wilkinson and 14 years old at the time of this incident.

According to court reports, Wilkinson admitted to touching the victim.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also charged Wilkinson with third-degree felony gross sexual imposition in connection with an incident in January 2014 that took place in a vehicle at the Farrington Road interchange.

A preliminary hearing for Wilkinson is scheduled for June 5.

As of press time, Wilkinson was still being held in the Miami County Jail. If Wilkinson posts bond, the court ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim or any minors.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Otis L. Branham, 34, of Dayton, received 10 days in jail, a $50 fine, and 80 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Tavian C. Crain, 20, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Jennifer Fultz, 48, of Tipp City, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, amended down from third-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer.

• Sara K. Keeton, 27, of Troy, received four months in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools, and first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• John P. McDonough, 51, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a $50 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• David Joe Miller, 50, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Ann M. Sayre, 52, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Lindsey K. Swihart, 36, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Trent Ward, 43, of Sidney, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor public indecency. Ward was cited for public indecency for reportedly exposing himself to a female clerk at the Circle K gas station on West Main Street in Troy on May 9.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

