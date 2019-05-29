Floating tent rental to go public

TROY — The city of Troy’s Recreation Board approved to contract the city’s floating tents out to Adventures of the Great Miami on May 21.

According to Director of Recreation Ken Siler, the board approved AGM to offer the SmithFly Shoal floating tents to be used at Treasure Island on certain dates this summer. AGM leases the Treasure Island Marina space for canoe and water features from May through September.

Siler said AGM will set the price for the rental of the floating tents. AGM owner Chris Jackson estimated it will be up to $150 per night night based on demand. In return, the city will receive 15 percent of the rental fees from the tents, Siler said.

Siler said the recreation department’s partnership with AGM made sense due to the company’s experience with outdoor river recreation.

The floating Shoal tent rentals were approved at Treasure Island for the following dates: June 28-29, July 4-6, August 203 and August 23-24 with additional dates subject to approval by Siler.

AGM owns two Shoal tents, which are used on the Stillwater River at AGM’s Ross Road location. Jackson said he’s still working on details on how the tents will be used on the river.

“We hope people come out and spend a night on the tents and have a beautiful, safe place to stay,” Jackson said. Jackson said the Shoal tents can fit two adults and two children. Life vests must accompany those on the river. Jackson said he’s still working on logistics and amenities available to renters such as watercraft, camping accessories such as fire pits and grills and how far off shore the tents will be anchored.

“There’s been a lot of interest. We look forward to getting people out to try them out as soon as the weather cooperates,” Jackson said. “It’s still a work in progress.”

The city of Troy purchased 10 Shoal tents from the Troy-based SmithFly company last summer. They were first used by the University of Dayton river stewards group in September 2018. Each tent cost the city $900 and each fire ring cost $500. The city also purchased anchors and rope for the tents for a total cost of $14,010. The Troy Foundation awarded the city $5,000 for the purchase of five tents, one fire ring and cable and anchors for the project on Sept. 25. The net amount the city invested in the project is $9,010.

For more information or to reserve a Shoal tent or other water activities through Adventures on the Great Miami, call (937) 266-6252 or visit AGM on Facebook.

Last fall, University of Dayton “River Stewards” camped out on the Great Miami River in SmithFly Shoal Tents by Treasure Island Park. The city of Troy recently purchased 10 tents as part of its Great Miami River campground project. The rental of the floating tents will go public this summer through Adventures on the Great Miami on certain dates. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_Troytents_cmyk_ne2018103123531344.jpg Last fall, University of Dayton “River Stewards” camped out on the Great Miami River in SmithFly Shoal Tents by Treasure Island Park. The city of Troy recently purchased 10 tents as part of its Great Miami River campground project. The rental of the floating tents will go public this summer through Adventures on the Great Miami on certain dates.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

