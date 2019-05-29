Festival offers variety of arts, crafts

TROY — Returning for its 43rd year, the Troy Strawberry Festival will continue to offer a wide variety of arts and crafts to satisfy a range of interests with well over 100 vendors.

“For this year’s festival, we have a total of 130 vendors,” said Jessica Silvers, co-chair of the arts and crafts committee. “Vendors are selling a wide array of various homemade arts and crafts.”

Those items include anything from luxury soaps and scented candles to food mixes, like prepacked dips and slushy mixes. There will also be decorations for outside in the garden and inside one’s home. Specialty animal treats and other items for pets will also be available for purchase at the animal-inclined vendors at the Strawberry Festival.

From adults to kids to pets, “We have a something for everyone,” Silvers said.

Vendors come from near and far, from Troy to Texas. In the past, the longest distance a vendor has traveled was over 2,200 miles from Key Largo, Fla., by Coconut Critters.

“Our vendors are coming from all over the U.S., from Wisconsin, Georgia, Texas, and Florida,” Silver said.

Nearly half of the vendors are local to Ohio, though, including a number from nearby.

“We still have almost half from Ohio and few from our own hometown Troy,” Silvers said.

The Strawberry Festival also has a number of dedicated vendors who return every year.

“We have returning favorites who have been apart of our festival for at least 30 years: Bob’s Woodcraft, Creative Crafts, Kim and Kari’s painting, and Mary Kay Originals,” Silvers said.

Bob’s Woodcrafts is one of longest-running vendors returning to the Strawberry Festival with over 30 years of attending the annual festival. This vendor sells hand-crafted wood items, specializing in banks.

Mary Kay Originals, which sells hand-blown glass beaded jewelry, has been setting up shop at the festival for around 30 years.

“We also have a few new vendors we are very excited to welcome to our festival,” Silvers said.

For more information, visit troystrawberryfest.com.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

