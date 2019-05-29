Greenville woman transported by CareFlight

MIAMI COUNTY — A Greenville woman was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle accident at State Route 718 and 721 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Tennant said the accident remains under investigation.

Mara Maxwell, 26, of Greenville, ran a stop sign, striking a Jeep with two occupants. Maxwell was unconscious at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt. Maxwell is believed to have been under the influence at the time of the incident. A blood sample was provided, but lab results are not yet available.

Maxwell’s passenger, Michael DeHart, 31, of Gettysburg, suffered a broken foot. He also was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Bradford EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center for his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, Rebecca Bowling, 50, of Laura, was treated at the scene and released. Her passenger Amy Grilliot, 42, of Laura, was also treated at the scene.

In another incident, Haley Goubeaux, 18, of Versailles, was cited for failure to control following a rollover accident in the 10000 block of State Route 185 in Newberry Township. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A deputy was conducting a traffic blitz in the area and witnessed Goubeaux’s 2007 Honda Accord veer off the right side of the road. Goubeaux’s car struck a guardrail and rolled over. Goubeaux was not seriously injured in the incident.

Officials suspect distracted driving, although Goubeaux claimed her steering malfunctioned.

Maxwell ran stop sign; OVI suspected

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

