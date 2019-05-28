Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report at 1 p.m. on May 20 of a female subject stating a male subject had attempted to get her to go with him in a car. The female did not know the male, butshe thought he was trying to take her. The male then left the area after female started to run away.

Police were dispatched to a suspicious complaint at 9:10 p.m. on May 20 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street. A complainant advised she believed a subject in the area was trying to lure kids into his car.

There was a report of possible shots being fired at approximately 5:20 p.m. on May 20 in the area of the 300 block of South Downing Street. The area was checked, and no other shots were heard. The location of where the shots could have came from was not located.

WARRANT: Philip E. Stromberg, 24, of Piqua, was picked up a warrant for fifth-degree felony theft, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property on May 20 on the 400 block of Cleveland Street.

Lisa M. Lambroff, 38, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony theft.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to a call referencing a dump truck striking a parked vehicle at approximatley 11:15 a.m. on May 20 in the area of Scott Street and Nicklin Avenue. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of a traffic crash at approximately 1:20 p.m. on May 20 in the area of Clark and South Roosevelt avenues. There were conflicting stories from the involved drivers, and the vehicles were moved prior to officer arrival. There were no witnesses at the scene. Police were unable to determine the at-fault driver. One driver was cited for a suspended license.

There was a report of a traffic crash at 8:40 p.m. on May 21 on the 300 block of Wood Street.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft of a dealer tag on the 8700 block of North County Road 25-A. It went missing sometime between May 17-20. The dealer tag was entered into LEADS as stolen.

There was a report that a male subject took a chainsaw from Walmart without paying for it at approximately 3:15 p.m. on May 20.

Suspects were observed concealing items in a book bag at Walmart at approximately 4:10 p.m. on May 20.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a theft complaint at 1:50 a.m. on May 22. A victim stated someone broke into her car and took her car charger and wallet.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Juvenile probation wanted to report messages found on a female juvenile’s Facebook messenger at 2:30 p.m. on May 20. A female juvenile, 16, was charged with second-degree felony pandering obscenity and Brian C. Townsend, 19, of Trotwood, was charged with fifth-degree felony disseminating harmful matter in connection with this incident.

AGENCY ASSIST: Police responded along with the fire department to a vehicle fire at approximately 3 p.m. on May 20 on the 1900 block of Carlyle Drive. The fire was put out accordingly.

There was an assist squad call for a female with facial injuries at 10:45 a.m. on May 21 on the 400 block of West High Street. The female was transported to the hospital by squad.

An intoxicated male fell from a barstool at Lucky’s on Main Street and hit his head at approximately 7:20 p.m. on May 21. The male was transported to UVMC by the squad.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip accident that occurred sometime overnight between May 20-21 on the 600 block of Gill Street.

There was a report of a hit skip accident near the Salvation Army on Wayne Street at 7:45 p.m. on May 21.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported his vehicle being damaged sometime between May 20-21 on the 800 block of Clark Avenue.

FOUND: Dollar General reported finding a hypodermic needle in the parking lot on Looney Road at approximately 5:50 p.m. on May 21. The needle was taken and disposed of in a sharps container.