Commissioners approve asphalt work

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved asphalt repairs, as well as cracking filling and sealing, to the Miami County Incarceration Facility and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Training Center during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

For the Miami County Incarceration Facility, the commissioners approved asphalt repairs, cracking filling, sealing, and re-striping improvements not to exceed $21,450, accepting a quote from Cooper’s Asphalt of Ludlow Falls to complete the work. The project will include milling repairs in approximately 19 locations totaling 3,160 square feet, adding new compacted surface asphalt, and new asphalt construction in islands of approximately 276 square feet. Areas of approximately 50,361 square feet will be cleaned, have oil spots treated, have cracks filled, and have two coats of seal to be applied to it. The parking lot striping will also be redone.

The commissioners then authorized similar repairs to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Training Center parking lot to be completed by Cooper’s Blacktop. The cost is not to exceed $21,500. The project will include milling, filling, and repairing area of the upper parking lop at the training center in addition to widening the driveway from the lower section to the upper section. The parking lot will also be striped.

Following that, the commissioners awarded the purchase of a wheelchair accessible van to Transit Works for Miami County Veterans Services. The cost of the van is not to exceed $49,647. The van will be used to transport veterans to the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

In other business, the commissioners authorized and signed an agreement for the Miami County Plaza demolition and waterproofing project.

The project was awarded to E. Lee Construction of Delphos on May 7 at a cost not to exceed $689,990 for the demolition and waterproofing of the courthouse plaza as part of the renovation project for the site. This part of the renovation project will include the tunnel demolition; the site work demolition such as paving, landscape, site lighting, and irrigation; and new sanitary and storm lines; along with waterproofing and storm drainage at the courthouse.

E. Lee Construction Inc. was the only contractor to submit a bid for this portion of the renovation project, and their bid was opened during the commissioners’ meeting on April 25.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized an Early Intervention Service Coordination Grant Agreement with the Miami County Family and Children First Council and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for early intervention service coordination services with Riverside of Miami County. The total grant amount is $237,109 and will be effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

The commissioners also authorized a contract with the Lamar Companies of Dayton as requested by the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services for three billboard advertisements to run through June 11. The billboards — which will be located within the Miami County area on State Route 66 near Ziegler Road in Piqua, County Road 25-A north of Farrington Road, and County Road 25-A south of Eldean Road —will promote fraud awareness. The cost is not to exceed $1,300.

The commissioners authorized the employment of Tina N. Hall as an eligibility referral specialist 2/employment services worker for the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $15.35/hour.

The commissioners also re-appointed Julie Drumheller, Jeff Francis, and Jeff Poettinger to the Planning Commission.

The commissioners then authorized the purchase of eight chairs for the commissioners’ office from Brower Stationers, Inc. of Troy. The cost is not to exceed $1,540.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

