New leadership, new building at PIH

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Partners in Hope Board has announced the hiring of the organization’s new executive director, Carol Jackson.

As part of the Troy community for 29 years, Jackson brings with her a strong financial background, working for many years in corporate accounting, as well as a strong sense of community. She has served as volunteer for a variety of organizations, including Hayner Cultural Center and Troy band programs.

“We are thrilled to have such a qualified candidate who is already a part of the organization,” said Partners in Hope Board Vice President LaDonna Mays. “Her relationship with clients, staff, and volunteers makes her the perfect fit to continue the quality services and educational programs that have been a staple of our agency for many years.”

Jackson has been employed by Partners in Hope as the financial manager and Caregivers coordinator for the past three years. Jackson said she is looking forward to this new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to the continued growth of Partners in Hope. Our new facility offers us tremendous opportunities to expand our programming and partnerships throughout Miami County,” Jackson said.

Jessica Echols, the organization’s current executive director, has accepted the position of executive director of Troy Christian School’s new Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

Partner in Hope will welcome Jackson as its new executive director at an open house and Troy Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the new facility at 180 Race St. Ribbon cutting ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the community and everyone is welcome to tour the facility and help the board, staff, and volunteers recognize the many members of this community who have made the “Home for Hope” possible.

Partners in Hope has been part of the community since 1990, offering relief, education, development, and caregiver programs and services to more than 900 households each year.

For more information on the organization and how to get involved, visit www.partnersinhopeinc.org or call (937) 335-0448.

