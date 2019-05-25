Thirty-two students complete seminary course of study

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Dayton Ohio East Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held graduation exercises for 32 seniors on Sunday, May 19, at the church on Shull Road. Eighty-nine undergraduate students received recognition for completing the 2018-2019 course of study which was Church History and Doctrine and Covenants.

Robert Hancock, president of the Dayton Ohio East Stake, presided at the graduation and reminded the students that they are now responsible for their own spiritual preparation and growth. At the conclusion of the graduation he presented diplomas to each of the graduates with the help of Douglas Partlow, Seminary and Institute Director, Cincinnati/Dayton.

Three graduates spoke and shared their feelings about how attending seminary helped them and what they learned. Molly Batchelder from Sidney said she found she needed the consistency of the gospel in her daily life. Jacob Wallace from Fairborn commented that specific scriptures helped him prepare to serve as a missionary after graduation. Megan Reed from Piqua learned that God always answers prayer and it is important to write down personal revelation. In addition, a seminary choir from Piqua and another from Beavercreek/Xenia each shared a special musical number as part of the program.

Seminary is a worldwide, four-year religious educational program for youth ages 14 through 18. It is operated by the church but is open to teenagers of all faiths. Currently, there are more than 400,000 students enrolled in seminary in 140 countries. Courses are taught by full-time instructors in the populous areas of the Church and by volunteers in other areas. If interested, contact Peter Stoddard at 801-698-4597.

Graduates were Nathan Davis, Carson Henry, Brock Hoskins, Rachel Pack, Jenna Baker, Lisandra Bottorff, Brooke Freeman, Savannah Okin, Ryan Skouson, Andre Sonntag. Hyrum Taylor from Beavercreek; Mitch Coleman from Bellefontaine; Malachi Bailey, Laura Grimes, Jacob Wallace from Fairborn ;Tompson Bean, John Butler, Makenna Floyd, Madison Lutz, Savannah Szanto, Cade Young from Huber Heights; Jarrett Walker from Kettering; Brinkley Barton, Daniel Katwyk, Megan Reed from Piqua; Molly Batchelder, Alivia Bevan, Emily Guinther from Sidney, Jordan Griffin from Springfield; Levi Hancock, Elizabeth Ladle, Jaelynn Thomas from Xenia.

Provided photo The Dayton Ohio East Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held graduation exercises for 32 seniors last week, including a couple local graduates. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_seminary-graduates-CMYK.jpg Provided photo The Dayton Ohio East Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held graduation exercises for 32 seniors last week, including a couple local graduates.