Police catch alleged drug buy

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned on a drug trafficking charge after Piqua police reportedly caught him trying to give someone else suspected heroin on Thursday.

A Piqua police officer on a routine patrol noticed two subjects acting suspicious on the 200 block of South Wayne Street in Piqua at 7:50 p.m. on Thursday. After an investigation, police reportedly found that one of the subject was going to provide the other subject with drugs, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Joshua M. Justice, 37, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident. He was arraigned on that charge on Friday in municipal court.

According to court records, suspected heroin was found on Justice, who admitted that the heroin was for himself and said he was not trying to sell it to anyone. Justice admitted to having a heroin problem, last using heroin earlier in the week. The suspected heroin was collected from the scene to be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis.

The charge was classified as a fourth-degree felony due to the incident taking place within 1,000 feet of a school, Piqua Catholic School, and also due to children playing across the street of the incident.

Justice posted surety bond on Friday and was released from the Miami County Jail.

A Troy man was picked up on a warrant this week for illegally using a victim’s EBT card without permission back in April.

The victim reported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office that she believed it was stolen during an Easter gathering. The victim found that there were fraudulent transactions were made on April 21, according to municipal court records.

Warren P. Couch, 36, of Troy, was picked up a warrant on Thursday for fifth-degree felony illegal use of food stamps. He was charged for allegedly using the EBT card without the victim’s permission to make a purchase at the Troy Meijer for approximately$102 on April 21, according to court records. Couch was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card in connection with this incident.

Couch was arraigned on those charges in municipal court on Friday. He is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Anson M. Block, 38, of Troy, received one year of probation, 35 days in jail, 25 days of suspended jail time, and a $100 fine for third-degree misdemeanor attempted criminal damaging.

• Douglas Dahill, 30, of Lima, received 45 days in jail, 135 days of suspended jail time, and a $250 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Johnny Ray Damron, 47, of Dayton, received two years probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools.

• Donielle J. Harrison, 28, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property.

• Isaac J. Hicks, 42, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Donald R. Macinnes, 54, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Edward J. Martino, 20, of Fairborn, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Chip A. Mills, 26, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Nicky L. Reed, 47, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Elliott A. Shedd, 47, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

• Alex J. Shinall, 25, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Corey A. Steele, 30, of Troy, received 82 days in jail, a $100 fine, and eight days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• James A. Taylor, 26, of Piqua, received 180 days of jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Crystal M. Tucker, 41, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $200 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property.

• Alfred A. Vogus, 56, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass.

• Cassie M. Waldon, 32, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Wynston B. Younce, 35, address unknown, received one year of probation, 43 days in jail, and 137 days of suspended jail time for drug abuse, an unclassified misdemeanor charge.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

