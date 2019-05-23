A first look at new hospital

TROY — Finishing touches are being made to the new 135,000-square foot, three-story Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital in preparation for its first patient on June 18.

Troy Hospital President Eric Lunde invited members of local media on a guided tour throughout the three floors of medical space of the multi-million dollar hospital facility on Thursday. Lunde said the Troy Hospital will employ more than 200 employees.

“As we looked at it and we saw the need, the space and the location, just that easy access for people, this made the most sense as we looked at different locations,”said Lunde of the Troy site. The hospital is located in the former Hobart Brothers/ITW manufacturing plant, which was razed in 2014.

The hospital features a full-service 24/7 Emergency Department, more than 40 inpatient private bed spaces, cardiac testing, surgical and oncology services. Kettering Health Network physicians will have office spaces for primary care visits as well as a variety of specialized health services at the Troy Hospital.

The hospital also features two InTouch Health video systems to consult with medical experts throughout the Kettering Health Network. The machines can be wheeled into a patient’s room and physicians, hospitalists, nurses, therapists and other specialized staff can remotely consult with staff and patients at the Troy Hospital from its other facilities.

“This can be in the room with the patient, the patient’s family and the physician can be communicating and talking about that patient’s care via the InTouch platform, our telemedicine plat form,” Lunde said. “This is used in our Emergency Departments on a very regular basis for our telestroke program …where the neurologists are beaming into the ER for those stroke patients and are communicating directly with our ER physicians.”

General patient registration is steps away from the main entrance. The first floor also houses imaging services (MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-Ray), and in-patient and overflow beds. Imaging and lab services will be utilized for both Emergency Department and outpatient services on the first floor. An access drive on Water Street will allow for patient pick up away from the main entrance and emergency department traffic on West Main Street.

The second floor features two multi-use operating rooms, an intensive care unit and in-patient hospital beds.

Jennifer Sherman, RN and clinical nurse manager for perioperative services, explained how the operating rooms were designed to serve a variety of needs, from hip replacement to gall bladder removal, for surgeons at the Troy Hospital.

“They are very versatile,”said Sherman of the operating room design. The design allows for efficient sterilization between surgeries and for surgeons to move equipment to their specifications.

The third floor houses 24 in-patient beds and four intensive care beds.

Lunde also said since the Kettering Health Network is a faith-based operation, he’s working with local pastors to have a “blessing of the rooms” for the facility. “Every room you see one of these plaques, we will have prayed in the room. It helps reinforce in the patient’s mind that we are a faith-based organization and its not something we shy away from.”

A chapel area is also located on the first floor, and the hospital has a chaplain on staff for patients and family services.

The interior features a sea of pale greens and blues with modern light fixtures and curved organic designs to emphasize the natural healing environment, away from the once stark, sterile hospital interiors decades ago.

“This has a calm and soothing feel instead of that stark white clinical feel, this is a whole different feel,” Lunde said.

Kettering Health Network will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6 and a community open house from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

Jennifer Sherman, Clinical Nurse Manager for Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital talks to media members during a tour of Operating Room 1 at the new Troy facility on Thursday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_052319ov_kettering2.jpg Jennifer Sherman, Clinical Nurse Manager for Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital talks to media members during a tour of Operating Room 1 at the new Troy facility on Thursday. Owen Via for Miami Valley Today Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital President Eric Lunde explains the state-of-the-art features of the InTouch Health telemedicine equipment to be used at the new Troy facility when it opens next month. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_Kettering_Owen.jpg Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital President Eric Lunde explains the state-of-the-art features of the InTouch Health telemedicine equipment to be used at the new Troy facility when it opens next month. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

KHN Troy Hospital will see its first patient June 18

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

