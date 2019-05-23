Area briefs

Feasibility study continues

MIAMI COUNTY — In conjunction with the cities of Troy and Piqua, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be hosting the second public meeting to update residents and interested stakeholders about the Dam Modification/Removal Feasibility Study on the Great Miami River. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, at the Upper Valley Career Center, located at 8811 Career Dr. in Piqua.

The program will feature representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Miami County SWCD, the cities of Troy and Piqua, and FlatLand Resources LLC. Representatives will discuss national dam removal trends, benefits and challenges to dam modification/removal, detailed options for each dam included in the study, and analysis of the data collected to date. There will be time allocated at the end of the meeting to ask questions and discuss the project in depth.

Gardening education day planned

TROY — On Saturday, June 15 the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers invite the public to join them “In the Garden” for an education day. The session is offered at the Hobart Arena Bravo Room, 255 Adams St. Beginning with 8:30 a.m. check-in, the day will conclude at 2:15 p.m. with door prizes.

Sessions include “Hometown Habitat: Engaging Communities to Support Pollinators,” “Not Your Grandma’s Annuals,” “Diversify Your Landscape,” and “Conifers for Today’s Gardens — Dwarf and Improved Selections.”

Registration is due May 31st to the OSU Extension Office in the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 or via credit card to (937) 440-3945. The cost is $40 for general admission and $32 for Master Gardener volunteers.

Piqua to hold CDBG meeting

PIQUA — In order to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, the city of Piqua will be holding the second of two required public hearings on Thursday, June 6, at 3 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 West Water Street in Piqua, to give citizens an adequate opportunity to review and comment on the city’s proposed CDBG Application, before the city submits its application to the Ohio Development Services Agency. The application deadline is June 16.

Based on both citizen input and local officials’ assessments of the city’s needs, the city of Piqua is looking at applying for the CDBG Community Allocation Program and the Neighborhood Revitalization Program for the Program Year 2019 Grant Cycle.

The City is eligible for $150,000 for the Community Allocation Program and up to $500,000 for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

Piqua street resurfacing program to begin

PIQUA — The city of Piqua annual Street Resurfacing Program is scheduled to begin in June. The city entered into a contract with Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. of Middletown for this project. The project will consist of milling the asphalt surface, placement of new asphalt surface course, the adjustment of manholes and water valves, and the placement of new pavement markings.

The complete list of streets included in the 2019 Street Resurfacing Program can be found on the city of Piqua website at piquaoh.org.

Some streets will be closed to traffic during working hours to permit the milling and paving to be completed in a safe manner. Traffic will be maintained during the milling and paving process where possible. However, parking along the streets will be prohibited at times due to the milling and paving operations. The areas where parking is prohibited will be posted 24 hours in advance of the work. Motorists are asked to proceed through all construction areas with caution. It is anticipated that work will be completed within 45 days. All work is weather dependent.

Master Gardener Volunteers to present “Arranging Flowers for Fun”

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Arranging Flowers for Fun” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. June 7. Master Gardeners will share their tips and tricks for floral arrangements and demonstrate how to creatively use unique items and floral colors in interesting ways. When these basic flower arrangement rules are understood and used correctly you can create gorgeous floral arrangements for you, your family and friends.

The session will be held at the Monroe Township Mtg. Hall, lower level, 4 East Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by June 3. For more details contact the Extension office at 937-440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Duke Foundation honors the late Cheryl Stiefel Francis

TROY — With the passing of Cheryl Stiefel Francis last year, local communities and residents lost a tireless and passionate champion for all who call Miami County their home. In recognition of her years of service and leadership with many local nonprofit organizations, in both professional and volunteer capacities, the Board of Trustees of the Paul G. Duke Foundation wishes to honor the late Ms. Francis with the Duke Award for Exemplary Leadership.

Recognizing Ms. Francis’ longstanding interest in the organizations that serve the Miami County area, the award will benefit the nonprofit field and its leaders. As announced at the 2019 Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference at Edison State Community College, the award will be used to provide scholarships in Ms. Francis’ name, giving qualifying nonprofit leaders an opportunity to participate in the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership.

“Cheryl will long be remembered for her care and concern for the Miami County community and its residents,” said Foundation President Linda Daniel, “The Trustees are proud to recognize her achievements through this Award.”