Lunch time serenade

The Troy Junior High School 7th grade band performs a lunch concert on Prouty Plaza on Wednesday. A couple hundred students and adults enjoyed their lunch in the grass as they were entertained by the band.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

