Canoe float planned for Stillwater River

For Miami Valley Today

Come out and enjoy a day on the Stillwater River on June 7. The Darke and Miami Soil and Water Conservation Districts, City of Greenville, along with the Park Districts of Darke and Miami Counties, are teaming up to provide an educational and fun trip covering a little over five miles of one of Ohio’s scenic rivers, the Stillwater River. This is a great way to understand the importance and beauty of our state’s rivers and streams. Reserve your canoe now for a day of sun, fun and learning on the Stillwater River.

This year’s float will begin at the Maple Ridge Reserve at 9 a.m. and end at the Covington Community Park. They are asking participants to arrive at Maple Ridge at least 15 minutes early. The cost to participate is $5 per person, which covers the lunch expense. This event is not recommended for those with health conditions.

Reserve your spot today by calling the Darke SWCD office at (937) 548-1715, extension 3, or visit www.darkeswcd.com. Space is limited and registrations will be taken on a first come, first served basis. Your registration fee, $5, is required in advance to reserve your spot on the float.