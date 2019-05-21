MCSO ID second suspect in April robbery

MIAMI COUNTY — On Wednesday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office has identified a second suspect in the April 22 robbery in Springcreek Twp.

According to a press release, the investigation has revealed the front seat passenger to allegedly be Jammell Antonio Hicks Jr., 17, of Dayton. An arrest warrant has been issued for Hicks charging him with aggravated robbery and assault. Hicks is believed to be at large and possibly in the Dayton area. The driver has been identified as Emerson J. Winfield IV, 34, of Dayton, who has an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery and non-support. Both suspects are still at large.

Winfield is described as a black male, 5-foot 8-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Hicks is described as a black male 5-foot 7-inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

On April 22, Miami County Sheriff deputies investigated a robbery which occurred in the 100 block of Garbry Road in Springcreek Township. A 16 year-old male victim reported a black sedan with tinted windows pulled up outside a residence he was visiting. The victim stated the vehicle was driven by a black male and there was also a black male front passenger. The driver exited the vehicle and blocked the victim’s path. At the same time the front seat passenger exited the vehicle with his hand behind his back.

The passenger suspect then asked the victim if he had any money. When the victim told the passenger suspect he did not have any money, the passenger suspect pulled his arm from behind his back and displayed what the victim described as a semi-automatic pistol, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger suspect then demanded the victim empty his pockets. As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect then struck the victim in the face. The victim fell down and both suspects at that point began to strike him in the face multiple times. The male suspects then fled in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 937-440-3990 or leave anonymous tips on our website www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

Two Dayton men are sought for the robbery of a juvenile in Piqua

© 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

