County commissioners approve Emerick Road construction

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners awarded a construction contract for the Emerick Road Curve Realignment Project to Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said that the Emerick Road Curve Realignment Project will fix the poor alignment of the roadway on Emerick Road. The project area will begin at Jay Road and extend west a several thousand feet. The construction is expected to begin sometime after school is out. The cost of the construction is not to exceed $213,366.

In other business, the commissioners authorized the purchase of software licensing for Veritas Backup Exec Software for the the county IT Department. The purchase will be from MNJ Technologies at a cost not to exceed $10,775 for 14 Veritas Software Licenses for 36 months, one Veritas Software Backup Exec Agent for Windows, and one Veritas Backup Exec Library Expansion Option with a three-year support contract. A representative from the IT Department said the software packages will back up approximately 100 county servers.

The commissioners also received a presentation from Kronos, a software company providing human capital management and workforce management services. Two representatives from Kronos went over digital and online time cards, touch screen time clocks, and other software advantages to avoid fraudulent time card or mileage reimbursement claims.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

