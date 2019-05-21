Community foundation grants awarded

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua Community Foundation made grants totaling more than $60,000 to numerous local non-profit organizations and schools on May 8 at a distribution ceremony held at the YWCA of Piqua.

Mini-Grants were awarded to:

• Piqua Central Intermediate School for sensory items for the MD classroom

• Piqua High School for corkboard for student art displays and supplies for the “Positive Scribes” project

• Upper Valley Career Center for perfect attendance incentives

Grants were awarded to:

• Center for Early Learning at Piqua Catholic for security upgrades

• The city of Piqua for a program providing trees to increase Piqua’s urban canopy

• Eagles’ Wings Stable, Inc. for assistance with instructor certification and continuing education

• Elizabeth’s New Life Center for support of their “Earn While You Learn” project

• GIVE Medical Ministry for knee-walkers for those with below-the-knee injuries

• Greene St. Day Care and Pre-School to support use of the electronic sign

• Johnston Farm Friends Council to support the “Share the Vision” project

• Miami Co. C.I.S.V. for their Summer Step Up program for summer 2019

• Miami County Dental Clinic for help to purchase a new radiographic sensor

• Piqua Chamber Foundation to help purchase a new phone system for the Chamber building

• Piqua Catholic School for Chromebooks for grades two through four and for an iPad and tri-pod for a student news program

• Piqua City Schools for author visits for Piqua Central Intermediate, Washington and Springcreek Primary Schools, and for Chromebooks for the world language classes at Piqua High School

• Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development for the purchase of a Music-Glove work-station and song pack

• SafeHaven, Inc. for support of a field trip and overnight retreat

• Young Life of Upper Miami Valley for transportation costs for summer camp

• Upper Valley Career Center for training for Early Childhood Education students, Chromebooks for STNA and Logistics programs, and for “Mindful Educators” workshops

The next Piqua Community Foundation grants will be made in November 2019. All grant applications received prior to the September deadlines will be considered for funding. Any 501(c) 3 organization interested in receiving application information should contact the Foundation office at 615-9080 or visit the website www.PiquaCommunityFoundation.org for more information.

Provided photo Community Grant recipients seated from left to right: Ashley Schroeder of Elizabeth New Life Center, Shelby Hocter of Young Life, Sky Schelle of the City of Piqua, Kathy Sherman of Piqua Chamber Foundation, Carla Bertke of the Rehabilitation Center, and Tricia Stemen of SafeHaven, Inc. Standing from left to right: Andy Hite of Johnston Farm Friends Council, Laurie Reiser of C.I.S.V., Tom Downs of GIVE Medical Ministry, Stephanie Silk of Miami County Dental Clinic, Gary Kuziensky of Eagles' Wings Stable, Inc., and Randi Pearson, Piqua Community Foundation distribution co-chairman.