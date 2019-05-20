Area briefs

Band performs for seniors

TIPP CITY — After their ThursdayMay 13 luncheon, the members of the Tipp City Seniors Inc. had a great time listening and singing along with the StormCreek Band.

Art camp offered

TIPP CITY/MONROE TOWNSHIP — Art Camp will be an artistic exploration of “Time Travel” as the young participants get to recreate, explore and artistically imagine a different period of time, from the prehistoric past to the far off future. Over the course of the week, camp participants will individually and collectively explore their unique, creative ideas about “Time Travel” through the mediums of theatre, dance and visual arts culminating in a final performance and presentation. Artists in resident: Rodney Veal and Shanessa Sweeney.

The cost of the camp is $50 for residents and $60 for nonresidents. The participants will be divided into two age groups — ages 6-8 and ages 9 -12. The camp is located at LT Ball Intermediate School. Camp hours are 9-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday beginning June 25. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Buttons on display

TIPP CITY — Button, button, who has the button? That’s a phrase from way back. The Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum has the buttons for now. They are featured in our revolving display case. Annette Calicoat belongs to the Polk Box Button Club that meets the second Sunday of each month at Polk Grove Church west of Vandalia. The display shows some of Annette’s butons as well as other club members. The display will be in the museum through June.

The museum is located on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut streets. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday or by appointment.

For further information, call the museum at 667-4092, Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.

Veterans coffee event planned

TROY — Val Dahlem, WACO Aircraft Museum, Historian / Librarian will present “The Development of the WACO Glider” at the June 5th Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly Veterans Coffee. WACO, The Weaver Aircraft Company of Troy, designed and built the WACO CG-4A, the most widely used U.S. troop/ cargo glider of WWII. To learn more, attend the June 5th monthly Veterans Coffee.

In addition, they will share the latest on Memorial Day parades, including the Covington dedication of the World War I Memorial. Executive Director Karen Purke will provide an update on the Museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019.

The Veterans Coffee event will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, one day before the celebration of “D-Day,” at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, which is located at 107 W. Main St. Troy. The museum is wo blocks west of the square, 2nd floor of the Masonic Lodge building. Elevator access is available.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852.

City offices to close for holiday

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, to allow city employees to observe Memorial Day.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Monday, May 27.

Monday through Friday collections will be one day late the enitre week, with pick up on Saturday, June 1, for Friday’s collection.

The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.