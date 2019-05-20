Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CHILD ENDANGERING: A juvenile came to school with bruising to his face on May 15. The location was redacted. Michelle L. Evans, 38, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

SEX OFFENSE: A child reported being sexually assaulted by a known male subject on May 15. The location was redacted.

TRESPASSING: On May 15, a complainant advised a subject walked into her house the prior day looking for a past tenant at 4 p.m. on May 14 on the 300 block of Garnsey Street.

THEFT: There were two reports of vehicles being ransacked and items being taken sometime during the overnight hours between May 14-15 on the 200 block of Harrison Street. Unknown suspect.

A lawnmower was reported stolen from a shed at 3:40 p.m. on May 16 on the 300 block of McKinley Avenue.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject yelling at people at 1:40 p.m. on May 15 in the area of Covington Avenue and Gordon Street. The male subject was located and warned for disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident at 9:10 p.m. on May 15 in the area of Forest and Park avenues.

There was a report of a traffic crash at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 16 on the 700 block of Park Avenue. The at-fault driver was cited.

ASSIST SQUAD: A squad was dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of South Street for a female subject who was possibly overdosing at approximately 11:15 p.m. on May 15. The female was found to have taken medication that was not prescribed to her. Renee N. Simpson, 24, of Piqua was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A male subject overdosed on heroin at 1 a.m. on May 16 on the 1700 block of South Main Street. The male was transported to UVMC by squad.

Police and a squad responded to a call referencing an unresponsive male subject lying on the sidewalk at 7 a.m. on May 16 in the area of South Wayne and Young streets. The male was located and was found to be responsive. Male subject was transported to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Police responded to a call referencing a juvenile female making threats at Piqua Central Intermediate School at 2:30 p.m. on May 16. The female was located, and the case is being investigated further.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was cited for improper display of license plates and driving under suspension at 7:35 p.m. on May 16 in the area of North Main Street and Riverside Drive. The driver, who was reportedly Aaron D. Stafford, 40, of Troy, was arrested and incarcerated on an active Miami County warrant for traffic violations.

MENACING BY STALKING: On May 16, a female subject reported a male subject has repeatedly shown up at her residence and her place of employment. The female subject believes the male is stalking her. Robert E. White, 56, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: A resident reported their home was entered and property was stolen at 9:30 p.m. on May 16 on the 800 block of Madison Avenue.