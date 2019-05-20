Bike Piqua plans group rides

“This is our third year in a row doing this,” Hemmert said. “We wanted to get to these students before school got out.”

Hemmert said they went over the ABC’s – air, brakes, and chains – of bicycling. They also went over “the rules of the road,” he said, which include obeying local traffic laws when riding bikes on the street. They practiced turn signals and different cycling skills.

In late April, Bike Piqua held six sessions with approximately 900 students to go over bike safety. In May, they also went over bike safety with students at Piqua Catholic with a bike rodeo held by the Kiwanis Club.

“Bike Piqua is an advocacy group for bicycling,” said Jim Hemmert of Bike Piqua, who is also a Certified League Cycling instructor.

Bike Piqua recently held bicycling instruction lessons with local schools to help prepare kids for staying safe on bikes during the summer.

PIQUA — Bike Piqua, a local bicycle advocacy group promoting bicycling as an alternate means of transportation, is encouraging local residents to join them on a number of slow bike rides in local neighborhoods this summer.

“Bike Piqua will sponsor four slow rolls,” said Jim Hemmert of Bike Piqua, who is also a Certified League Cycling instructor.

Hemmert said they were encouraging local residents and families to go on a bike ride through their neighborhood, as well as promoting cycling as a healthy and fun activity and as an alternate means of transportation. He added they also wanted to help residents get the confidence to ride in a group or alone.

“The purpose of a slow roll is a group ride through different neighborhoods of Piqua,” Hemmert said. “A slow roll is a time to slow down, relax, and see different parts of your city.”

Bike Piqua has pre-planned routes for each of the slow rolls, each of which will be held in different parts of the city. The rides average between 3.5-4.5 miles long.

The first one will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 10. Cyclists will meet in the Piqua Lumber parking lot, located at 701 E. Ash Street in Piqua. Bike Piqua will then recognize the opening of the newest section of the bike path. There will then be instructions from three Certified League Cycling instructors, Hemmert said.

“We will have a 15-minute session on the rules of the road before we leave,” Hemmert said.

Following the safety session, the neighborhood slow roll will go on a group ride through the Shawnee neighborhood.

The next slow roll is planned for 6 p.m. on July 15, meeting behind Susie’s Big Dipper in downtown Piqua. Susie’s Big Dipper is located at 323 N. Main Street in Piqua, and behind Susie’s Big Dipper is Canal Place.

Cyclists will receive another 15-minute session on cycling guidelines before the slow roll takes them to the bike path to French Park and then back to Susie’s Big Dipper.

The next slow roll will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, meeting at Washington Primary School, which is located at 800 N. Sunset Drive at the intersection of Park Avenue and Sunset Drive in Piqua. That slow roll will take a tour through the Parkridge and Deerfield subdivisions.

The final slow roll is planned for 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, meeting at the entrance to the Candlewood subdivision at the intersection of Candlewood Boulevard and South Street. From there, the slow roll will cycle through various sections of Candlewood.

Neighborhood slow rolls coming this summer

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

