Pet of the Week

Meet Sheila

Sheila was picked up stray and has not yet been reclaimed by her owner. If she is not reclaimed she will available for adoption. Sheila is about 3 years old. She has a very friendly and easy going personality. Sheila is a real sweetheart. If you are interested in her stop in and meet her today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.