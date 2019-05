Student awarded

TROY — Each year Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics presents a $1,000 scholarship to a present or past patient. They have certain criteria to meet as well as writing an essay of how their orthodontic treatment has benefited them. This year’s recipient from the Troy office is Kiera Burns. Burns is a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School and will be attending Franciscan University of Steubenville this fall majoring in history.