Area briefs

YMCA to host Splash week

PIQA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA, 223 W. High St., will be hosting Splash week June 17-21.

This program is free and is intended for beginning level swimmers only. It is a water safety program for children who have completed kindergarten through the fourth grade. Children learn basic swimming skills along with basic rescue and water safety skills. The program will meet for five days during the week and there are two 45 minute sessions. Times are 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Registration is limited to the first 20 children who are enrolled for each time slot. To register, come to the Piqua YMCA in person, or you may call (937) 773-9622. Registration will close June 13.

Children who attend all five days during the week will be eligible for prize drawings.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Y by email at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

Splash day upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tipp City/Monroe Township: Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a fun summer day full of buckets, balloons, hoses, sponges, squirt guns and lots of water.

Meet at the Roundhouse at the Tipp City Park for a fun—filled day on Friday, June 14 from 10a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 for residents and $15 for non—residents. Participants must be 7-12 years old to participate. All registrants will receive a free one-day pass to the Tipp City Pool compliments of the city. Register and pay at tmcomservices.org.

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for April have been named.

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon

Second — Karen Rodgers and Beth Earhart

Third — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Group 2:

First — Chuck and Liz Curtis

Second — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Third — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Group 3:

First — Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack

Second — Joyce Fraas and Ruth Jenkins

Group 4:

First — Barbara Wilson

Second — Sue Gagnon

Third — Mary Jo Berry

Group 5:

First — Alice Schlemmer

Second — Sue Dumbauld

Third — Mary Jo Lyons

Group 8:

First — Ruth Jenkins

Second — Nancy Nims

Third — Beth Earhart

Group 10:

First — Mary Lynne Mouser

Second — Cindy Wingert

Third — Carol Gross.