Local students receive scholarships

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Farm Bureau will award seven applicants — including two Miami County students — through their annual scholarship program.

Tyler M. Pratt of Troy is receiving a $1,500 scholarship. He is the son of Mark and Anna Pratt. Tyler will graduate in May from Milton-Union High School. He will be attending University of Findlay in the fall to study Animal Science. He then plans to attend The Ohio State University to study veterinary science.

Kayla Ritter of Brookville is receiving a $1,000 study abroad scholarship. Kayla is the daughter of Heather and Phil Ritter. She is a 2018 graduate of Troy Christian High School and currently attends The Ohio State University. Kayla will travel to Queensland, Australia in May to study Human Impacts on the Natural Environment.

Olivia Early of Brookville is receiving a $1,500 scholarship. She is the daughter of Andy and Mandy Early. Olivia will graduate in May. She will be attending Sinclair Community College in the fall to study Marketing and Public Relations.

Jordan Johnson of Farmersville is receiving a $1,500 scholarship. She is the daughter of Beth Thomas. Jordan is a 2018 graduate of Valley View High School and currently attends Sinclair Community College. Jordan will continue her studies at Wilmington College this fall and plans to study Agricultural education.

Evelynne Keister-Miller of Miamisburg is receiving a $1,500 scholarship. She is the daughter of Grace Gregor. Evelynne will graduate in May from Miamisburg High School. She will be attending Ohio University in the fall working towards a bachelor’s in the science of Nursing, focusing in labor and delivery nursing.

Taylor Thomas of Farmersville is receiving a $1,500 scholarship. She is the daughter of Mike and Nichole Thomas. Taylor is a 2019 graduate of Valley View High School. She will attend Wilmington College this fall and plans to study Agricultural Education.

Mercedes Woodson of Farmersville is receiving a $1,500 scholarship. She is the daughter of George and Dana Woodson. Mercedes is a 2018 graduate of Valley View High School and attends Morehead State University where she studies Animal Science.

To learn more about Montgomery County Farm Bureau, contact organization director Christy Montoya at (937) 696-3630 or montgomery@ofbf.org.