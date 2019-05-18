Piqua City Commission to consider contracts

The following people will be recognized with Residence Pride awards during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday:

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be voting on a number of contracts during their upcoming meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission will be awarding a contract for the purchase of 15 kV cable for the Piqua Power System as part of the city’s ongoing Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy. The Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy required the relocation of two underground circuits. The contract will be with Brownstown Electric Supply at a cost not to exceed $125,000.

The commission will then consider a resolution awarding a contract to Pohlkat Inc. in the amount not to exceed $150,000 for 2019 for removal and disposal of lime residual from the city of Piqua Water Plant lime lagoon with the option to renew for 2020 and 2021. According to the staff report, Pohlkat will drag the lime to the side of the lagoon, pump it into semi tankers, weigh it, and then haul it to a farmers’ field.

“This service is necessary to keep the lagoon from getting too full and overflowing,” according to the staff report.

Following that, the commission will vote on a resolution requesting consent to award a contract to LJ DeWeese Company Inc. for construction services for the 2019 Catch Basin Replacement Project. The Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) awarded the city a $200,000 grant to replace failing catch basins. LJ DeWeese Company was the only bidder with the project and submitted a bid of $311,510, and the city added a 10 percent contingency to this quote. LJ DeWeese Company will replace 104 catch basins as well as repair curb and sidewalk damaged during basin replacement.

The commission will then consider a resolution authorizing the city manager to sign a revolving loan fund waiveer request to use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) economic development revolving loan funds to pay for the update to the city of Piqua’s Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice Report as required by the Ohio Development Services for the program year 2019. The city is required to update its current Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice Report for the program year 2019. This update will be in effect for five years. The cost will be $6,000.

Next on the agenda, the commsion will consider a resolution authorizing a purchase order to Ohio CAT for the purchase of a Caterpillar Wheel Loader for the Public Works Department. The cost will be approximately $149,488. It will replace a 2004 John Deere loader.

The commission will also consider a resolution for consent to enter into a contract with Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber (FTC&H) Inc. for asset management planning services pursuant to Ohio EPA Water Treatment Asset Management Planning. The cost is not to exceed $53,750. This contract is to complete a plan that categorizes and prioritizes assets at the Water Treatment Plant and the water distribution system. FTC&H completed approximately 30 percent of the asset management plan in 2018.

The commission will also be holding the second reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 51 of the Piqua Municipal Code in regard to sewers. The Piqua Wastewater Department completed an Ohio EPA Pretreatment Program Audit, which indicated that changes and additions to the language in this section were necessary for the municipal code to be consistent with the Ohio Administrative Code.

The commission will also have a proclamation in regard into Bike Month in the city of Piqua.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St. in Piqua.

The following people will be recognized with Residence Pride awards during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday: • Jessica and Jerry Elliott, 601 N. Downing Street • Tracy and Brent McKinney, 640 W. North Street • Susie and Wayne Pope, 220 W. Greene Street • Robin and Mike Skaggs, 1544 Edge Street • Leann Brenda Welch, 223 South Street

