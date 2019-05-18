Students get a taste for business

PIQUA — Piqua Central Intermediate School held its second annual Entrepreneur Day for its fourth grade students on Friday, welcoming local businesses owners into their classrooms to talk about the risks and rewards of being an entrepreneur.

Fourth grade social studies teacher Kathy Graeser said that she and other fourth grade social studies teachers Sarah Coppock and Stacy Patton came up with the idea as part of their social studies curriculum. As part of their Ohio standards, they have to teach students about entrepreneurship.

“We thought it would be a good idea to make it real (for the students),” Graeser said.

To help the students learn about the different aspects involved in running a business, Graeser reached out to a number of local small businesses to invite them to talk to the students and teach them about profit, competition, risks, and more. Approximately a dozen local businesses responded to the call.

“We’re really pleased … they took time out of their day to come and talk to the kids,” Graeser said. She added later, “We appreciate them coming in and spending time with the kids.”

Last year was the first year that PCIS held the Entrepreneur Day for their fourth grade students, and Graeser said that she thought those students really enjoyed the day and learned that there is more to owning a business than meets the eye.

“I don’t think a lot of them knew that in a business, there’s some risks you have to take,” said Graeser, adding that some of those risks included putting forth capital.

Tom Lillicrap of This and That Candy Store talked about risks with students on Friday morning, saying that he had the idea for the downtown candy store for eight years before opening up shop last year.

“You really have to plan,” Lillicrap said. “There’s always a risk, and the biggest risk is, is it going to work?”

When a student asked where he got the idea for his business, he said, “I wanted to give back to the community.”

Owners, operators, and representatives from Sidney Tire Center, Winans Chocolates and Coffees, Arabella, This and That Candy Store, Hannah Wenrick Photography, Thrive, Thoma’s Jewelers, Sports Leagues, and Whimsical Faces also participated in the Entrepreneur Day.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Riley Pollard of Sidney Tire Center talking to students about oil changes at the Piqua Central Intermediate School's Entrepreneur Day on Friday. Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Tom Lillicrap of This and That Candy Store talking to students about taking risks in business at the Piqua Central Intermediate School's Entrepreneur Day on Friday.

Local business owners speak at Entrepreneur Day

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

