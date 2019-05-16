Staff lunch raises funds for Pink Ribbon Girls

Staff Report

TROY — Mrs. Hollie Clune’s class at Concord Elementary recently offered its annual “staff luncheon,” an event she started about 10 years ago.

“I really wanted to do something that would teach my students some different skills outside of the typical classroom routine, while exhibiting to them the importance of giving,” Clune said.

Clune said for years the classes donated profits from staff members purchasing lunch to the American Cancer Society. She said she chose this organization because cancer impacts so many lives as it did hers when her brother passed away after a rough battle with the disease.

Last year, Clune said she decided to donate proceeds to the Pink Ribbon Girls in remembrance of PJ Berry, a former Concord teacher, who passed away from the disease.

“My students that have been involved in this project always ask if they can come back and do it again,” Clune said. “The kids seem to love it as well as the staff. We get many positive comments from teachers. This is a day the kids remember for a long time.”

To get ready for the big day, students distribute menus to staff members, collect menus, tally needed items, help prepare parts of the meal, serve teachers, collect money, cut and plate desserts, among other things, she said.

Desserts are donated by staff members. Some staff members volunteer to donate other items, which is appreciated, Clune said, because there is then more money to donate. Last year her class donated its greatest amount of $500. This year they beat that amount and donated $539.

“So, in the past two years Concord Elementary has donated over $1,000 to the Pink Ribbon Girls. I feel like this is just one small thing that we can do to make a positive impact in this world,” Clune said.

Clune said she is thankful for the help she receives on the project from teacher’s aide Mrs. Renee Shigley, and her mom, who typically helps her with meal preparation the evening before.

“I am also grateful to Mr. Hake (school principal) who let’s me do this project,” Clune said.

Provided photo Students prepare to serve a staff lunch during Mrs. Clune’s annual staff lunch. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_Lunch.jpg Provided photo Students prepare to serve a staff lunch during Mrs. Clune’s annual staff lunch.