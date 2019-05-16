TCC teams up with local animal rescues to encourage pet adoptions

CARMEL, Ind. — Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces today that more than 500 of its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up with local animal rescue organizations to host pet adoption events and supply drives. The company’s first-ever “Rescues Rock” campaign will be held at TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m.

“Of the 6-8 million pets surrendered each year, approximately 4 million of them are adopted,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “In our household, our four-legged friends are important members of the family, and we feel honored to work alongside local animal rescues across the country to encourage more people to give these pets a forever home.”

Each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store is partnering with a local animal rescue organization to promote pet adoptions on site and donate supply kits to the owners of the first dog and cat adoptions of the day. Each kit includes a rescue car magnet, drawstring bag, collar, leash, food scoop, toy, treats and a bowl.

Local stories participating in the event include:

• TCC Troy, 1833 W. Market St., Troy

• TCC Piqua, 1204 E. Ash St., Piqua

According to the Humane Society of the United States, humane organizations spend upwards of $2.5 billion each year to house and care for stray animals. While the number of pets purchased from breeders has decreased since 2016, there are still millions of animals in need of loving homes.

For a list of participating TCC stores or to find a store near you, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations.

Additionally, TCC asked employees to nominate local animal rescue organizations around the country to receive a facility makeover grant valued at $20,000. After selecting three finalists based on the shelters with the greatest need, East Coast Adoptions in Sherburne, New York, Elk Humane Society in St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania and Terre Haute Humane Society in Terre Haute, Indiana are soliciting community votes to determine the winner. Both runners up with receive a $1,000 Home Depot gift card to assist with necessary repairs and renovations. Community members can cast their votes from May 6-12 at: http://tcc.io/rescuesrock2019.

Round Room operates 1,247 TCC, Wireless Zone and Wireless Advantage stores across 43 states. Its portfolio of companies shares a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide.

TCC makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates through its Culture of Good movement. Earlier this year, the company donated supply packs to nearly 6,000 teachers across the U.S. In 2018, the organization donated more than 187,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country; gave supply packs to more than 5,000 teachers across the U.S.; and provided 3,000 care kits to senior living communities.

Supporters of the Rescues Rock campaign are encouraged to use hashtags #RescuesRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk. To explore career options with TCC, visit www.jobs.tccrocks.com or text TCCJobs to 34989.