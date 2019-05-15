Kitchen fire causes heavy damage

PIQUA — Piqua firefighters were dispatched to a reported kitchen fire in the 600 block of Wood Street around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Piqua police responded and reported that everyone was out of the home, no flames were visible, but the home was filled with smoke.

Piqua Assistant Fire Chief Lee Adams said that there was some initial confusion as to if the occupant, an elderly female, was out of the burning home.

Firefighters from Piqua made entry into the single-family home and began to look for the source of the fire. Adams said that the fire was burning in the kitchen but smoke was so heavy that the flames could not easily be seen from the outside.

Meanwhile, Covington Fire Department was also dispatched and additional personnel from Piqua called in to help with the fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly but, Adams said, “the entire downstairs suffered significant heat, smoke, and water damage.

Adams said that the home was valued at just over $50,000 dollars and fire investigators believe that the damage to the home will be very near that amount.

Adams said that the cause of the fire is listed as unattended cooking in the kitchen.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist resident. She will be staying with family members.

Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a kitchen fire at 622 Wood St. in Piqua on Wednesday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_051519mju_fire_piqua_wood-2.jpg Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a kitchen fire at 622 Wood St. in Piqua on Wednesday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

